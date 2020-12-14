Tyler Perry Donates $100,000 to Defense Fund for Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend

Tyler Perry is continuing to use his platform to give back and help others.
A source confirmed to E! News the 51-year-old star gave $100,000 to the legal defense fund of Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor. Doing so through four separate contributions to a GoFundMe page set up on Walker's behalf, Perry helped the fund surpass its goal.
Back in March, Taylor was killed in her Louisville, Ky. apartment by police officers who had obtained a "no-knock" search warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in Taylor's apartment. The Courier Journal, citing attorneys representing Taylor's family, claimed the man police were looking for had also already been located and identified by police.
The Louisville Metropolitan Department claimed its officers knocked several times and identified themselves before entering Taylor's home, but according to NBC News, citing a since-settled lawsuit by Taylor's family, the police did not identify themselves and Taylor and Walker believed their home was being broken into.
Per NBC News' reporting of the lawsuit, Walker, who was licensed to carry, mistook the officers as intruders and fired a single shot. According to CBS News' coverage of the filing, police claimed they fired after Walker shot first.
In September, Walker filed a civil lawsuit against the city and the department. The following month, Louisville Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who claimed he was shot in the leg by Walker during the raid, filed a lawsuit against Walker and alleged assault, battery and emotional distress. Per NBC News, Mattingly's suit stated, "Walker did intentionally shoot Mattingly or acted recklessly in firing his pistol in the direction of the police officers who were serving a search warrant." But according to NBC News, Walker's attorney Steve Romines said the suit is "the latest in a cycle of police aggression" and an "obstruction of the facts in what is an obvious coverup."
"If Kenny can be sued for defending himself, make no mistake, all lawful gun owners' rights are at risk. And that should scare everyone," Romines said in a statement to NBC News. "We intend to defend Kenny—once again—from baseless charges intended to harm, intimidate, and cover up the events of March 13, 2020."