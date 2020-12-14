The Hilarious Reason Hoda Kotb & Kids Made Al Roker a Birthday Cake 4 Months Late

Better late than never!

Hoda Kotb's family made her TODAY co-anchor Al Roker a birthday cake over the weekend, much to the famed weather man's surprise.

On the Monday, Dec. 14 episode of TODAY, Hoda shared home videos of her daughter Haley Joy baking a chocolate cake and sending Al some sweet messages. "I'm making you a cake, Al Roker. I love you," Haley said in the cute clip.

The only problem? Al's birthday is Aug. 20.

Hoda went on to explain the hilarious mix-up, "There's some newsletter that goes out from the show that said it was your birthday. So I got Haley, we baked a cake...we put on hats, we did a Zoom."

When Hoda and family called Al on Saturday Dec. 12 to wish him happy birthday, he was confused to say the least.

"And Roker's face...I laughed 'cause you looked at us when we were doing the Zoom like, 'What are you talking about?'" Hoda said.