The 1975's Matty Healy Sends Sweet Message to Girlfriend FKA twigs Amid Shia LaBeouf Lawsuit

Matty Healy is sending love to FKA twigs.
The 1975 artist took to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 13 to praise the "cellophane" singer, who he started dating earlier this year. Matty posted a slew of emojis—including flower, heart and crown symbols—and called FKA twigs a "legend, icon and loml [love of my life]." Alongside the message, the 31-year-old front man shared a photo of the 32-year-old star smiling.
Matty's post comes days after news broke that FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf and accused the 34-year-old actor of abuse. Shia and FKA twigs met in 2018 while filming the movie Honey Boy and began dating after the movie wrapped that summer. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Shia then convinced FKA twigs, otherwise known as Tahliah Barnett, to move in with him that October.
"Over a course of months, LaBeouf engaged in a continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse toward Tahliah, belittling her and berating her after the slightest perceived 'insult' by LaBeouf," the paperwork stated at one point. "LaBeouf isolated Tahliah from her friends and family, making it so her daily existence and routine revolved around LaBeouf and only LaBeouf. His verbal abuse escalated into physical abuse, during which LaBeouf became increasingly violent towards Tahliah."
The lawsuit also alleged that Shia kept FKA twigs in a "constant state of fear by openly storing live firearms throughout his home." In addition, the court documents claimed LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.
The causes of action in the lawsuit include sexual battery, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gross negligence. The lawsuit stated FKA twigs intends to donate "a significant portion of any monies received in this action" to organizations assisting survivors of domestic violence.
In a statement to E! News, FKA twigs' attorney Bryan Freedman said they "tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment." But after Shia "was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help," FKA twigs filed the lawsuit "to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him."
Karolyn Pho, a stylist who also previously dated Shia, has accused him of abuse, as well. Shia responded to both women's accusations in a statement to The New York Times. "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel," he said in an email to the newspaper. "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."
In a separate email to the publication, the Disney Channel alum claimed "many of these allegations are not true." However, he said he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."
He further shared he's a "sober member of a 12-step program" and in therapy. "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism," he wrote, "but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."
E! News also reached out to Shia's team for comment but did not hear back.
FKA twigs posted about the lawsuit in a statement on Instagram. "It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship," she wrote. "It was hard for me to process too, during and after I never thought something like this would happen to me which is why I have decided it's important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn't feel like a safe or achievable option."
The artist noted she hoped that by sharing her experience she could help others feel like they're not alone and "shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help."
"The statistics on domestically abusive and intimate partner violence relationships are shocking and during covid, I have been really anxious because I know many victims will have been literally trapped with their abusers with no relief or way to get out," she wrote. "My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence. My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story."
Near the end of her post, she shared a list of organizations, including FreeFrom, the National Domestic Violence Hotline and Sistah Space.
"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," she told The New York Times. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."