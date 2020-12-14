Bachelor Nation's Emily Ferguson Is Engaged to William Karlsson

Wedding bells are ringing for Emily Ferguson!
On Sunday, Dec. 13, the Bachelor Nation star took to Instagram to announce her engagement to professional hockey player William Karlsson.
"I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams," she wrote. "This is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020."
William also shared their engagement portrait on his respective Instagram account along with the caption, "She said YES!!"
The pair began dating in November 2017 and have not skipped an Instagrammable moment in the years since as they've chronicled their romance on social media.
In June 2019, the couple made Las Vegas, Nevada their permanent home together when it was announced that William, a 27-year-old ice hockey pro, would be playing for the Vegas Golden Knights into the 2026-2027 season.
"So happy for you @larswilliamkarlsson," Emily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Your hard work and dedication got you here and you deserve it all. I've been so lucky to always call Vegas my home. To now be able to call this place home with YOU is the best feeling ever. I'm so excited for OUR life together here in VIVA LAS VEGAS!"
As fans may remember, the bride-to-be and her twin sister Haley Ferguson first appeared on The Bachelor back in 2016 during Ben Higgins' season. Both women returned for multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise before grabbing their own spin-off series, The Twins: Happily Ever After. However, they both ultimately found love on the ice instead of in paradise as Haley is also dating a professional hockey player, 28-year-old Oula Palve.