Denzel Washington Recalls How Chadwick Boseman's Wife Loved and Watched Over Him

Denzel Washington recalls how Chadwick Boseman's wife watched her husband with love in her eyes as the two men worked on Boseman's final film.

The Black Panther star died at age 43 in August after a private four-year-long battle with colon cancer that most people did not know about, including his colleagues on the Netflix film. One person that was well-aware of his diagnosis: Taylor Simone Ledward, the actor's girlfriend at the time.

"Credit to him, he kept it to himself, it was nobody's business. He was there to deliver and he delivered," Washington, a producer of the film, told CBS Sunday Morning in an interview released on Sunday, Dec. 13. "Certain members of his team knew. His wife was there. They weren't even married yet."

"I used to watch how she took care of him and I actually said to him, I said, 'Man, you need to put a ring on that finger,'" he said. "Because she kept her eye on him and she watched him. I'm like, man she loves that guy. But I didn't know what we know now."