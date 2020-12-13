Taylor Swift Celebrates Her Birthday By Gifting Her Fans With a New “Willow” Remix

Taylor Swift really knows how to celebrate a birthday!
Earlier this week, the artist dropped her second surprise album of the year—folklore's sister album evermore—along with a music video for the track "willow." Now, Taylor has given her fans yet another gift in honor of her 31st birthday: a dance remix of "willow."
On Dec. 13, the "Blank Space" singer wrote on Instagram, "Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE' but... it is and I do. So we've released the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad ass female producer I really respect."
With Taylor surprising fans with so many musical surprises it's no wonder that some people speculate a third secret album is also on its way.
Fans discovered the hidden word "woodvale" on one of folklore's album covers, which some interpreted as being the third album Taylor plans to release. Other clues that another set of songs could be coming include the fact that there are currently three versions of the cardigan for sale as folklore and evermore merchandise, which all have three stars on the sleeve.
However, a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music hinted that evermore might really be the end of this musical chapter.
"When I put out folklore I remember just feeling so proud and happy but still like foot on the gas, like ‘let's keep going, this is fun, I'm not finished with this' and everybody, all my collaborators, we all felt the same way about it so we just kept going," the 10-time Grammy winner explained. "With this one I have this feeling of sort of quiet conclusion and sort of this weird serenity of we did what we set out to do and we're all really proud of it and that feels really really nice."
The full interview with Zane drops Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. PT.
Fortunately for fans, it doesn't seem like Taylor plans to slow down any time soon, even if another album isn't on the immediate horizon. The artist is in the process of re-recording her six earliest albums in order to own all her masters.
Let's hope there are some more surprise remixes on the way, too!