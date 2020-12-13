Sia Says Shia LaBeouf "Conned" Her into an "Adulterous Relationship"

Sia is speaking out in support for fellow singer FKA twigs following her sexual assault lawsuit against ex Shia LeBeouf, saying she too was "hurt emotionally" by the actor and was "conned" into an "adulterous relationship" with him.

The 34-year-old Transformers star has not responded to Sia's remarks, which she made on Twitter on Saturday, Dec. 11. This marks the first time either of them, who have worked together, have spoken about being in a relationship.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," tweeted the notoriously private Sia, 44. "I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away."

LaBeouf starred in the Australian singer's controversial music video "Elastic Heart" starring child performer Maddie Ziegler, in 2015, while he was in a relationship with Mia Goth, 27. Sia was married at the time to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. She filed for divorce in December 2016 after two years of marriage.

"Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs," Sia later tweeted. "This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you."