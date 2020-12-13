SNL's Melissa Villaseñor Debuts a Dolly Parton Impression That's Next Level

Watch : Adele Teases Her "Saturday Night Live" Comeback

Melissa Villaseñor had to get creative to show off her Dolly Parton impersonation on the Dec. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, but it was well worth it!

The comedian joined Colin Jost on the Weekend Update segment of the show in order to sing some Christmas songs. However, instead of Melissa appearing as herself, she dressed up like the "Islands in the Stream" singer, in a skin-tight white outfit with a bright blonde wig. Even her chest appeared Dolly-like, but Melissa insisted they were her "regular, big ole' things."

When Colin questioned the costume, given how long Melissa has wanted to do her Dolly impression on the show, she insisted she was "just here to sing Christmas songs." However, when she went into "Holly Jolly Christmas," it was clear that Melissa wasn't exactly herself. It became even more apparent when she belted out a version of "Jingle Bells" that sounded suspiciously like Dolly's biggest hit "Jolene," even including some of the lyrics.