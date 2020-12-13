Maren Morris Wonders If Charley Pride's Death From COVID-19 Is Linked to CMA Awards

Maren Morris has some questions about the circumstances surrounding country music legend Charley Pride's recent death.

The country music legend, the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died at age 86 on Saturday, Dec. 12 from coronavirus complications, his spokesperson said in a statement.

Charley died a month after he attended the 2020 CMA Awards at Nashville's Music City Center. But fellow country star Morris, who also made an appearance at the award show, is wondering if there is a correlation.

"I don't want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged," the 30-year-old singer tweeted. "Rest in power, Charley."

A Twitter user then commented, "Coming from an artist that also attended the indoor event..," to which Morris responded, "Hence 'WE' should be outraged."

She also tweeted, "F--k this f--king year." Many fans and other country stars, such as Dolly Parton, also mourned Pride's death on social media.