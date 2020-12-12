Erik von Detten, Your Childhood Crush, and Wife Expecting Baby No. 2

Remember Erik von Detten, Disney Channel hottie, The Princess Diaries star and your early '00s childhood crush? Well, nowadays he's a dad, and is about to become one again! Feeling old yet?

The 38-year-old actor's wife Angela von Detten, a realtor, announced on her Instagram page on Friday, Dec. 11 that the two are expecting their second child, a year and a half after welcoming their first. She posted a photo of a sonogram resting on a Santa hat, writing, "Santa baby...Due March 2021 #surprise #angelavondetten #babycomingsoon."

The mom-to-be did not reveal the sex of the new baby. Erik, who has a private Instagram account, has not commented on the family's upcoming arrival. Their new baby will join 18-month-old big sister Claire Elizabeth von Detten.