April Love Geary Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Robin Thicke

Masked Singer star Robin Thicke is now a father of four after girlfriend April Love Geary gave birth to their third daughter.

Dec 12, 2020
BabiesRobin ThickeCelebrities

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are celebrating the arrival of baby No. 3.

The model revealed that they welcomed a baby boy on Friday, Dec. 11, sharing a picture of the newborn's feet to her Instagram Story. And in another photo shared to her Instagram, April shared that they named him Luca Patrick, writing, "You are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much."

The newest addition to the family joins big sister Mia, 2, and Lola, 20 months, as well as big brother Julien, 10, whom Robin shares with ex-wife Paula Patton

April and Robin revealed she was pregnant again in October, when the model was already in her third trimester. The pair managed to keep the news a secret for many months because of the pandemic, which April joked about in her announcement. She quipped, "Sorry we can't hang out, there's a pandemic & I'm pregnant... again. We love consistency!"

 

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary: Romance Rewind

This was April's third pregnancy in over three years. She welcomed Lola in February 2019, sharing on Instagram, "My beautiful baby girl, I'm already so in love with you. Your big sister is on her way to meet you."

And Mia came a year prior, with Robin making the announcement on his own Instagram. "On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love," he shared. 

April recently joked that if she looks tired, it's because she is. When one Instagram user asked her why she looks downcast, the momma replied, "IM 8 MONTHS PREGNANT WITH TWO TODDLERS, I AM SLEEP DEPRIVED 24/7 lmaooooo"

But the sleepless nights are worth it when you have babies as cute as she does!

