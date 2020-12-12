FKA twigs Reflects on Her "Worst Nightmare" After Coming Forward With Shia LaBeouf Claims

Watch : Shia LaBeouf Charged With 2 Misdemeanors After Altercation

FKA twigs is facing one of her worst nightmares after she sued her ex Shia LaBeouf over alleged abuse.

The New York Times was first to report on Friday, Dec. 11, that the singer filed a lawsuit against the Transformers actor for the "relentless abuse" she allegedly endured.

Later in the day, FKA twigs (whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett) turned to Instagram to express how she felt about the relationship and subsequent publicity.

The 32-year-old wrote on the site that her "second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that i am a survivor of domestic violence." However, her first worst nightmare was "not telling anyone and knowing that i could have helped even just one person by sharing my story," she said.

The "cellophane" artist acknowledged that it might be "surprising" for fans to learn she was in what she calls a emotionally and physically abusive relationship.