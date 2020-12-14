10 Times Reign Disick Stole the Kardashian Family Spotlight in 2020

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Shaves His Long Locks

2020 may've been Reign Disick's best year yet.

Yes, you read that correctly. We know the world essentially shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest child from stealing the famous family's spotlight—on several occasions.

For starters, the youngster shocked Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans after he debuted a fresh haircut in August 2020. This was a big deal for Reign fans, and mom Kourtney, as the little one had grown out his hair for most of his life.

In fact, Kourtney captioned the photo of Reign's shortened 'do, "I am not ok."

Reign then took his haircut to the next level by transforming it into a punk rock mohawk. By Halloween, the cool cut inspired Reign and cousin North West's "Rock n'Roll" costume.

And that's just the splash Reign made with his hair! Kourtney and Scott welcomed Reign into the world back in December 2014. His older siblings include Mason Disick, 11, and Penelope Disick, 8.