Morena Baccarin Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Benjamin McKenzie

Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin's family is growing!

During a Friday, Dec. 11 appearance on The Talk, the actress announced the couple is expecting their second child together. This marks Morena's third little one—she and ex-husband Austin Chick share son Julius Setta Chick. And in 2016, Morena and Benjamin welcomed a baby girl named Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan.

So how did the big reveal go down?

Because of all the family time they've enjoyed throughout the pandemic, the mom-to-be admitted that her kids now experience a bit of separation blues when she and Ben want some alone time.

"Times have changed. What we now call date night is really, honestly being able to take a walk outside together," Morena explained. "It has inspired a lot of anxiety in the kids because we're around all the time. So when we take a bit of time to ourselves they're like, 'Where are you going?!'"