Hurry, Coach's Super Cute Face Masks Are On Sale for a Limited Time!

Score Coach's best-selling printed face masks for only $13 and enjoy 25% off mask bundles.

By Emily Spain Dec 11, 2020 10:56 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Need new fashionable face masks? Lucky for you, Coach is offering incredible savings on their best-selling face masks. Take $5 off their washable and reusable masks now through Dec. 15 with code: MASK5. You can also score 25% off their face mask bundle at Coach Outlet!

Load up on these chic masks for yourself and grab some as holiday gifts while you're at it!

Keep scrolling to check out Coach's best-selling masks.

Sharky Face Mask With Wild Beast Print

For your friends who wait all year for Shark Week, give them the Wild Beast print mask to hold them over! Use code: MASK5 for $5 off.

$18
$13
Coach

Uni Face Mask With Mini Vintage Rose Print

Stay safe while feeling magical when you wear this unicorn mask. Use code: MASK5 for $5 off.

$18
$13
Coach Outlet

Rexy Face Mask With Star Dot Print

This dot star motif mask is so fun especially with the embroidered dinosaur detail. Use code: MASK5 for $5 off.

$18
$13
Coach

Sharky Face Mask With Wild Flower Camo Print

Add a pop of color and fierceness to your outfit with this shark face mask! Use code: MASK5 for $5 off.

$18
$13
Coach

Rexy & Sharky Face Mask Bundle

With secure elastic ear loops, you can wear these masks without having to worry about them falling off. Use code: MASK5 for $5 off.

$36
$27
Coach Outlet

