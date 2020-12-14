Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsicarlyGift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Free Shipping Day 2020: See the Stores Offering the Best Deals

Score free shipping on hundreds of sites during this national shopping holiday.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 14, 2020 11:00 AMTags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop SalesShop FashionShop WellnessShop Home
Ecomm: generic e-comm shopping images, stock photo, online shoppingiStock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Just in time for holiday shipping deadlines, today is Free Shipping Day. Tons of brands take part in this national shopping holiday each year, where, naturally, you score free shipping for one day only. 

Below, some of the many brands that are taking part this year, from A to Z, per freeshippingday.com. Just plug in the coupon codes mentioned on these brands' sites to score free shipping!

read
16 Gifts For Your Pets That Are Almost As Cute As They Are!

Up next, 21 holiday gifts to help promote self-care.

 

Trending Stories

1

Chris Pratt Shares Photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger With Baby Lyla

2

Inside Rob Kardashian’s Return to the Spotlight in 2020

3

Miley Cyrus Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Infamous Bong Video

4

Pregnant Deena Cortese Reveals Name of Baby No. 2

5

Cheryl Burke Says Matthew Was Her First Partner Who Wasn't "Abusive"