Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Crosses Over With Sabrina the Teenage Witch In New Clip

Things are getting a little wild in the fourth installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Things are always wild on that show of course, but this time, Sabrina is giving us a little crossover with the original Sabrina—you know, the one that starred Melissa Joan Hart and wasn't utterly terrifying.
In a new clip from part four, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) discovers that her aunts are looking a little different all of a sudden because they're being played by Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick, who played Sabrina's aunts on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Usually, they're played by Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto.
Not only that, but Sabrina appears to be starring in a sitcom, directed by Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle). There's even a laugh track!
"Sorry, who are you?" Sabrina asks, confused. "I have no idea what's going on right now."
Father Blackwood, who would prefer to be called Faustus, isn't concerned.
"Don't worry," he says. "You'll catch on quickly...or else."
What a fun alternate universe!
Watch the clip below!
This isn't the first nod Chilling Adventures has given to the popular sitcom, but it is the first time characters or actors from the sitcom have guest starred. The Teenage Witch cast did gather back when Chilling Adventures first premiered in 2018 and wished the new cast well.
"It's kind of like a sisterhood when you play the same characters I think," Hart told E! News of the new Sabrina in 2018 at the Ralph Breaks the Internet premiere. "Probably like the way the James Bond guys feel, or something…But I think it's great."
Other than a few character names and relationships, the two shows could not be more different. Part four of Chilling Adventures finds Sabrina and her friends dealing with the Eldritch Horrors while she has found a way to split herself in two and live both as the queen of Hell and a normal teenage witch. Spoiler alert: That plan doesn't go great!
The fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres Dec. 31 on Netflix.