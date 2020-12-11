Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Crosses Over With Sabrina the Teenage Witch In New Clip

Watch : Melissa Joan Hart Won't Be on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Things are getting a little wild in the fourth installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Things are always wild on that show of course, but this time, Sabrina is giving us a little crossover with the original Sabrina—you know, the one that starred Melissa Joan Hart and wasn't utterly terrifying.

In a new clip from part four, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) discovers that her aunts are looking a little different all of a sudden because they're being played by Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick, who played Sabrina's aunts on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Usually, they're played by Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto.

Not only that, but Sabrina appears to be starring in a sitcom, directed by Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle). There's even a laugh track!

"Sorry, who are you?" Sabrina asks, confused. "I have no idea what's going on right now."

Father Blackwood, who would prefer to be called Faustus, isn't concerned.

"Don't worry," he says. "You'll catch on quickly...or else."

What a fun alternate universe!