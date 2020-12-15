2020 in Review: Vote for The Celeb Couples You Can't Stop Thinking About

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same.

Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send out 2020 in style—and then never look back.

We continue our 2020 in Review series by dissecting all things romance. While few people actually tied the knot this year thanks to COVID wreaking havoc on guest lists and destination wedding venues, love was still all around and we know you have feelings.