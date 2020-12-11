Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Are Making a Big Change in Long-Distance Marriage

Watch : Rachel Lindsay's Takeaway From Doing "The Bachelorette"

Rachel Lindsay just shared some rosy news!

After being in a long-distance relationship with husband Bryan Abasolo for months, The Bachelorette alum revealed they'll be back under the same roof this spring. The season 13 star gave the update during the Dec. 10th episode of the Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin podcast.

When asked about the challenges of living apart, Rachel acknowledged residing in different time zones can be tricky. She also said it was difficult to go back to living in separate states after spending so much time together in quarantine.

"If we didn't have quarantine and we were doing this, I would have been fine," the reality TV celeb said. "But just, I missed him so much. Just the little things, like waking up next to each other, being able to cook dinner—I don't even like to cook, but I did in quarantine—cooking for him, having a meal for him when he came home, playing board games. Just that time, that intimacy is what I missed so much."