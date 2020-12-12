All the Ways the Royal Family's Christmas Will Look Very Different This Year

Everyone knows that Queen Elizabeth II's preferred place to spend Christmas is Sandringham, her private home in Norfolk that she inherited from her father, King George VI.

Dozens of family members gather for a gift exchange, a formal Christmas Eve dinner and the public walk to church (aka, the "ooh, nice coat!" parade) on Christmas morning, an annual opportunity photo opportunity for the rest of the world to check out who's walking with whom and how much the kids old enough for the trek have grown. In recent years the now 94-year-old queen has preferred being driven to the service, daughter-in-law Countess Sophie of Wessex scoring the seat of honor next to her in the Rolls, and her husband, Prince Philip, who turned 99 in June, skips it entirely in favor of resting up for the festivities.

But for the most part, the routine is set in stone.

This year, however, it's all off. The royals will spend Christmas the way they spent most of 2020—socially distanced from each other. Despite being able to see light at the end of the tunnel, the United Kingdom being the first country in the world to start a nation-wide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine this past week and gatherings of up to three households getting the government's seal of approval to form a Christmas bubble, the Windsors and their 10 households will be playing it extra-safe.