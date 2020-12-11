The Bachelor Reveals Matt James' Contestants, Including a Queen, a Socialite and 2 Attorneys

The women have arrived.
We're barely at the end of Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette and yet we're also just weeks away from Matt James' season of The Bachelor. Just today, Chris Harrison announced the names, ages, and occupations of the 32 women competing for Matt's heart—on night one, at least. Eight of them won't make it past the first cocktail party, which sucks for them because Matt is, as Chris describes him, a catch.
We caught up with Chris virtually ahead of his announcement to get his take on the group of ladies, and he seemed pretty thrilled.
"I love this group of women as much as I love this group of men from Clare and Tayshia's season," he says. "It's a great group. You really have it all. There are some unbelievably strong women."
Chris is particularly excited for fans to meet Magi, a 32 year-old pharmacist from Ethiopia who "is truly the American dream."
He also gives a shoutout to Bri, Katie, Sarah, and of course Victoria, whose only listed occupation is "Queen."
In the video above, Chris teases some drama to come from these ladies.
"When you have a prize like [Matt], there's going to be drama," he says. "And these women are strong, independent, beautiful women and they are used to getting what they want...there's going to be a lot of drama."
There are also a couple of major storylines to look forward to, including a "shocking revelation" that Chris has never seen before.
"It's going to shake everybody," he says. "I can't wait for it to play out."
Since Matt was not a contestant during a previous season, his debut as Bachelor will also be the first time many viewers are getting to know him. Chris says he's much deeper than he appears on social media.
"If you're expecting to see the frat boy that you see on Instagram, you're not. That's just not Matt," he says. "That's about three percent of Matt. He's fun, he's goofy and silly, but there is such depth. There's so many layers to this guy."
Chris says Matt goes on a personal journey "the likes of which we've never seen on this show, we've never embraced on this show."
"That's just because of who Matt is and I give him a lot of credit for facing a lot of these issues," he says. "It's going to be fascinating to watch back and go through this with Bachelor Nation."
Now, without further ado, meet the women of Matt's season of The Bachelor!
The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. and The Bachelorette airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.