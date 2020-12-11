Morgan Stewart Shares Exclusive Photos & Details From "Surprise" Wedding to Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart is officially off the market.

The E! co-host spilled all of the details on her private wedding to Jordan McGraw on Friday, Dec. 11's Daily Pop, beginning with the shocking revelation that the whole thing was the result of a last-minute decision!

"It was really quick," Morgan exclusively told her Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "It was like last week."

However, everything seemed to come together perfectly. For example, to book a virtual officiant, the newlyweds—who announced in August that they're expecting their first child together—just had to call a hotline. "They're like, 'Okay, we got a noon, we got a 1:00, we got a 2:00,'" Morgan explained. "So we were like, Let's do Wednesday the ninth—it's the ninth, right? Yeah. I'm so pregnant brained."

And much to Justin's disdain, neither Morgan nor Jordan told any of their friends beforehand! "Because the last time I told people about when I wanted to surprise you about the baby, everybody knew everything before I even got the chance," Morgan said. "So I just wanted this to be a real surprise for the first time."