Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftHoliday Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Shares Exclusive Photos & Details From "Surprise" Wedding to Jordan McGraw

By Allison Crist Dec 11, 2020 5:04 PMTags
PregnanciesWeddingsExclusivesDr. PhilCouplesShowsCelebritiesMorgan StewartDaily PopNightly Pop

Morgan Stewart is officially off the market.

The E! co-host spilled all of the details on her private wedding to Jordan McGraw on Friday, Dec. 11's Daily Pop, beginning with the shocking revelation that the whole thing was the result of a last-minute decision!

"It was really quick," Morgan exclusively told her Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "It was like last week."

However, everything seemed to come together perfectly. For example, to book a virtual officiant, the newlyweds—who announced in August that they're expecting their first child together—just had to call a hotline. "They're like, 'Okay, we got a noon, we got a 1:00, we got a 2:00,'" Morgan explained. "So we were like, Let's do Wednesday the ninth—it's the ninth, right? Yeah. I'm so pregnant brained."

And much to Justin's disdain, neither Morgan nor Jordan told any of their friends beforehand! "Because the last time I told people about when I wanted to surprise you about the baby, everybody knew everything before I even got the chance," Morgan said. "So I just wanted this to be a real surprise for the first time."

photos
Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Cutest Pics

Morgan ended up announcing the news on Thursday, Dec. 10, with an adorable Instagram photo of her kissing her newly minted husband in front of a wall of white flowers captioned "Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw."

"I have been growing flowers for some time now," Jordan joked. He wore a tuxedo that managed to "fit perfectly," which Morgan naturally found "effing annoying."

However, finding her dream dress was just as easy. "When you type in 'white dress' on any sort of fashion website, it's like a bunch of summer dresses," she began. "And I was like, 'Oh great. Well, this is a mess.' And I literally saw this dress hanging on a rack and I'm like, 'This is a nightgown.' But then I put it on and I was like, 'This is the dress. It was comfortable, it was so easy."

All in all, everything turned out "perfect," Jordan expressed. Morgan agreed, urging engaged couples to follow their lead. "If anybody at home is thinking about planning a massive wedding or you're bummed out about what's been going on and you want to postpone, don't do it," she said. "It's the only way to get married, is the way we did it. It is so lovely. And the people that really matter are there. It is so intimate. You actually get to take in the day. There is no other way to do it. No other way."

Added the E! personality, "When you're in a big group, that's obviously amazing too, but I felt like we really could take everything in and we weren't overwhelmed by everything."

The only guests in attendance were both of their parents, along with Jordan's brother and his wife and kids. And yes, Dr. Phil McGraw was very emotional throughout the day. As Jordan put it, "He was weeping from the lowermost hairs of his mustache the whole time."

Jordan also shared the advice his father gave him for his future with Morgan, making sure to impersonate his infamous voice. "Do whatever she wants," he recalled Dr. Phil saying. " I got to tell you what, you want this thing to be easy, just do whatever she wants. She's always right."

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

2

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Remember Kirk on 104th Birthday

3

Taylor Swift's evermore Album Decoded: All the Easter Eggs

photos
Morgan Stewart's Pregnancy Pics

We know Morgan will appreciate that! 

Check out all the exclusive wedding photos Morgan is sharing with E! below.

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
The Look of Love

Morgan and Jordan stare lovingly into each other's eye at the altar.

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
They Do

The newlyweds kiss in front of a gorgeous flower wall after saying "I do."

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Husband & Wife

Jordan cradles his pregnant wife's baby bump in front of a picturesque view overlooking Los Angeles.

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Man's Best Friend

This candid snap shows Morgan fixing her Manolo Blahnik heel as Jordan has his dog by his side.

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Happy Family

Morgan's family members celebrate her baby girl to-be.

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Together Forever

Morgan shares a sweet moment with Jordan in front of their three-tier wedding cake.

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Mother of the Bride (and Groom)

The happy couple pose with Jordan's mom Robin and Morgan's mother Susan.

Isné Bobo Nuyent
Father-Son Moment

"Finishing touches. So proud, Jordan!" dad Dr. Phil McGraw shared. "Congratulations to you and wonderful Morgan!"

Isné Bobo Nuyent
A Vision in White

The E! host shows some leg and her growing tummy in her gorgeous white Chanel dress.

Cheers to the happy couple!

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

2

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Remember Kirk on 104th Birthday

3

Blake Lively Hilariously Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds With Desserts

4

Inside the Investigation Into Alexis Sharkey's Disturbing Death

5

iCarly Is Being Rebooted: See the Cast Then & Now