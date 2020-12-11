Morgan Stewart Shares Exclusive Photos & Details From "Surprise" Wedding to Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart is officially off the market.
The E! co-host spilled all of the details on her private wedding to Jordan McGraw on Friday, Dec. 11's Daily Pop, beginning with the shocking revelation that the whole thing was the result of a last-minute decision!
"It was really quick," Morgan exclusively told her Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "It was like last week."
However, everything seemed to come together perfectly. For example, to book a virtual officiant, the newlyweds—who announced in August that they're expecting their first child together—just had to call a hotline. "They're like, 'Okay, we got a noon, we got a 1:00, we got a 2:00,'" Morgan explained. "So we were like, Let's do Wednesday the ninth—it's the ninth, right? Yeah. I'm so pregnant brained."
And much to Justin's disdain, neither Morgan nor Jordan told any of their friends beforehand! "Because the last time I told people about when I wanted to surprise you about the baby, everybody knew everything before I even got the chance," Morgan said. "So I just wanted this to be a real surprise for the first time."
Morgan ended up announcing the news on Thursday, Dec. 10, with an adorable Instagram photo of her kissing her newly minted husband in front of a wall of white flowers captioned "Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw."
"I have been growing flowers for some time now," Jordan joked. He wore a tuxedo that managed to "fit perfectly," which Morgan naturally found "effing annoying."
However, finding her dream dress was just as easy. "When you type in 'white dress' on any sort of fashion website, it's like a bunch of summer dresses," she began. "And I was like, 'Oh great. Well, this is a mess.' And I literally saw this dress hanging on a rack and I'm like, 'This is a nightgown.' But then I put it on and I was like, 'This is the dress. It was comfortable, it was so easy."
All in all, everything turned out "perfect," Jordan expressed. Morgan agreed, urging engaged couples to follow their lead. "If anybody at home is thinking about planning a massive wedding or you're bummed out about what's been going on and you want to postpone, don't do it," she said. "It's the only way to get married, is the way we did it. It is so lovely. And the people that really matter are there. It is so intimate. You actually get to take in the day. There is no other way to do it. No other way."
Added the E! personality, "When you're in a big group, that's obviously amazing too, but I felt like we really could take everything in and we weren't overwhelmed by everything."
The only guests in attendance were both of their parents, along with Jordan's brother and his wife and kids. And yes, Dr. Phil McGraw was very emotional throughout the day. As Jordan put it, "He was weeping from the lowermost hairs of his mustache the whole time."
Jordan also shared the advice his father gave him for his future with Morgan, making sure to impersonate his infamous voice. "Do whatever she wants," he recalled Dr. Phil saying. " I got to tell you what, you want this thing to be easy, just do whatever she wants. She's always right."
We know Morgan will appreciate that!
Check out all the exclusive wedding photos Morgan is sharing with E! below.
Cheers to the happy couple!