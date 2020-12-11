The Vampire Diaries' Candice Accola King Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Watch : Candice King Reveals Her "Vampire Diaries" 'Firsts'

Candice Accola King is a mom again and her Vampire Diaries family is just as thrilled as her own.

The actress, who played Caroline Forbes on the CW series and its spinoff The Originals, gave birth to her and husband and The Fray guitarist Joe King's second child and daughter on Dec. 1. Candice, 33, announced the news on her Instagram page on Thursday, Dec. 10.

"Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts," she wrote, alongside a photo of her holding one of the newborn's tiny hands. "We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20."

Josephine joins big sister Florence May King, 4, and stepsisters Ava and Elise, Joe's daughters from a previous marriage.

Joe posted on his Instagram page a photo of him cradling baby Josephine, who is wearing a pink outfit while napping. He wrote, "It is now one of the best years of my life, truly grateful to welcome our Josephine June King, born Dec 1st, 2020."

Joe added, "I'm also very proud she looks just like her momma @candiceking who is a warrior woman goddess, I'm lucky to create this perfect love with you."