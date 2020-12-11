Blake Lively Hilariously Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds With Drool-Worthy Posts

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

Blake Lively has a top-tier sense of humor.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram Story to share four of her "favorite things in the world" from Vancouver. In the first photo, three desserts were situated on a table, which included ice cream, donuts and a pie. The second Story included the fourth dessert.

Blake, whose husband Ryan Reynolds was born in British Columbia city, then jokingly teased her followers, "...Who did you think I was gonna say??" However, she did give her superhero a subtle nod with a Deadpool gif in the corner.

Of course, the happy couple, who have been married for eight years, have displayed their elite trolling throughout their relationship.

In an interview with Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast, Ryan explained, "We're people that don't take ourselves too seriously. The only people I really love to make fun of is us." And Blake agreed with that sentiment in an interview with HELLO! magazine back in 2018.