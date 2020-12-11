Kim Kardashian Says She Is "So Messed Up" After Brandon Bernard Is Executed

Kim Kardashian is sharing her impassioned thoughts after convicted murderer Brandon Bernard was executed on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The 40-year-old reality star and criminal-justice activist posted a flurry of tweets on Thursday, with her thread starting less than an hour after the prisoner was put to death by lethal injection following the Supreme Court denying a final request to delay the execution. Brandon, 40, was sentenced to death in 2000 for his involvement in the 1999 murders of Todd and Stacie Bagley. Accomplice Christopher Vialva was put to death in September, while three other co-defendants received lesser sentences.

"I'm so messed up right now," Kim wrote after Brandon became the ninth individual to be executed in the U.S. this year. "They killed Brandon. He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared that Brandon's attorney had called her just before the execution to pass along the message that Brandon loves her and wanted to thank her again for her efforts. Kim had contributed to a social media campaign in recent weeks to convince President Donald Trump to commute the sentence for Brandon, who had been on Death Row for 20 years.