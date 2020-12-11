George Clooney Was Hospitalized After Dramatic Weight Loss for The Midnight Sky

Watch : George Clooney Talks "Midnight Sky," Names Morgan's Baby & More

George Clooney had a health scare right before shooting began on his new Netflix film The Midnight Sky.

E! News has confirmed that the actor was diagnosed with pancreatitis and hospitalized after experiencing stomach pains just days before cameras started rolling on the sci-fi project that counts him as both director and star. Clooney has since fully recovered.

The film features the 59-year-old Oscar winner as Augustine Lofthouse, an astrophysicist battling cancer who is tasked with warning a team of astronauts not to return to Earth. To get into character, the Gravity star decided to lose weight for the role.

"I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn't taking care of myself," Clooney told the Mirror, which reported that the star dropped close to 30 pounds.

The Up in the Air leading man pointed out that filming in harsh climates made this shoot particularly challenging.