Watch Trailers For Loki and Falcon and the Winter Soldier As Marvel Previews New TV Series

As if the Star Wars news wasn't enough, Marvel has arrived at the party.
Disney's Investor Day presentation, which took place over four hours on Thursday, ended with a plethora of fun for fans of Marvel television, including multiple trailers, casting announcements and show reveals. It was a lot and we're overwhelmed, but it's nice to know Marvel hasn't slowed down one bit.
WandaVision, Disney+'s first Marvel series, premieres in just a few weeks, followed in 2021 by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19, Loki in May and the animated What If...? in the summer. Also in the pipeline are Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani, She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne, Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle, a series of shorts called I Am Groot and a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special.
That's a hell of a list!
Details on most of these are scarce, but we did get some revealing trailers for Falcon, Loki and What If...?
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) after the events of Avengers: Endgame as they team up on an adventure. Captain America (Chris Evans) handed his shield over to Sam at the end of Endgame and now the trailer shows him dealing with the legacy of that iconic accessory while also jumping out of planes and getting into shootouts with his pal Bucky.
You can watch below!
Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as his trickster Avengers character, and the trailer finds him trying to travel through time after stealing the tesseract in Endgame but ending up somewhere very strange.
What If...? is an animated alt universe show that explores what would have happened if things in the MCU had happened differently—like, for instance, what if T'Challa became Star-Lord instead of Black Panther? Stars including Chadwick Boseman, Hayley Atwell, Jackson, Natalie Portman, Hiddleston, Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and many more all lend their voice to the show, which stars Jeffrey Wright as the narrator.
It all starts Jan. 15 when WandaVision premieres on Disney+.