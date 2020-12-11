Disney Drops Major Updates on Live-Action Remakes: A Lion King Prequel, Pinocchio and More

Watch : Yara Shahidi Says Halle Bailey "Couldn't Be More Perfect" for "Little Mermaid"

It was a big day for Disney lovers.

During the studio's Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 10, Disney gave several much-needed updates on its live-action remakes, after recently releasing its new versions of Mulan, The Lion King, Dumbo and Aladdin.

The big takeaways? After the pandemic has forced studios to release more content on streaming sites instead of in theaters, Disney+ is getting a surge of new live-action films based on nostalgic classics in 2021. The new platform has attracted 86.8 million subscribers as of early December, according to the presentation.

Read on to see what's coming to your TV and to theaters next year.

Pinocchio

Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis will lead the upcoming movie Pinocchio, starring two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who has been rumored to play toymaker Geppetto since 2018. The new take on the 1940 classic will debut on Disney+.

Peter Pan & Wendy

Disney+ will get the London-set remake of 1953's Peter Pan as well. Peter Pan & Wendy stars Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook.