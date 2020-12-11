Cardi B Claps Back at Her "WAP" Critics at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Cardi B is finding the good in 2020.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, the rapper accepted the award for Woman of the Year at Billboard's Women in Music virtual event. Tamika Palmer, who is the late Breonna Taylor's mother, presented the honor to Cardi.
"One of Breonna's most outspoken advocates for justice over the last nine months has been Cardi B," she shared. "From the start, Cardi has used her platform to spread the truth about what happened to Breonna and to re-affirm that Black women's lives matter. Cardi B's impact reaches far beyond music. That's why I am so proud and honored to present Billboard's Woman of the Year award to Miss Cardi B."
"Thank you for always loving my music," said the Bronx rapper. "Thank you for loving me and I love you guys."
The Grammy winner added, "This year, when it came to music, I had so many things planned. I had so many projects that I wanted to come out. Unfortunately, due to COVID, I couldn't put out the visuals the way that I wanted. It messed up my creative space."
But earlier this year, Billboard still praised Cardi's "unapologetic voice" through her music and social media platforms. In fact, the publication was quick to give credit to her hit single "WAP," which quickly became a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.
"I'm just grateful and thankful that the song I actually did put out this year," Cardi shared. "Not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought it was going to be so big. It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason. You know what I'm saying, it was just weird."
Ultimately, not everyone agreed with the award recipient. Back in November, Cardi clapped back at critics who thought she was undeserving of the title.
"For you cry babies like, ‘What? She only got one song.' Yeah, I got THAT song, bitch," she shared on Instagram. "You know the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most... The one that had your grandma popping her p---y on TikTok.
The fashion designer also reminded her haters that she used her voice for good during Decision 2020, when she encouraged voter registration and participation on election day.
"Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie [Sanders]. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah that's me, bitch," she added. "I represent America. Okay. And I wanted a change and that's exactly what the f--k I did... I'm just that bitch. Eat it up with a spoon."
During this year's virtual event, sponsored by Honda and American Express, Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Icon Award. Dua Lipa, Dolly Parton and Chloe x Halle also received awards for their contributions in the music space.
As for the new year, Cardi B already predicted more success and big plans ahead once the coronavirus pandemic is over.
"Back in 2017, God revealed so many people around my circle that I thought wss [100 emoji]," she wrote on Twitter. "I didn't understand why but in 2018 I found out I was pregnant & had a very successful year. God revealingly people to me again this year means 2021 finna [sic] be a good year and f—k people can't come with me."