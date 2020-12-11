Hayden Christensen Is Back as Darth Vader, Lando Is Getting a Series and More Star Wars TV News

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and happy holidays to Star Wars fans everywhere.
Disney just made some major announcements about what's to come from the franchise during its big investor presentation and there's certainly a lot to get excited about, especially if you're a fan of a couple of particular Star Wars characters.
First, Lando Calrissian is getting his own show! Lando, an "event series," is being developed for Disney+ by Justin Simien, who created Dear White People. There's no word on who will play Lando, but Donald Glover, who played the character in Solo, immediately started trending on Twitter. Billy Dee Williams is the original portrayer of the smuggler-turned-fighter.
Second, Hayden Christensen is making his return as Darth Vader (formerly known as Anakin Skywalker) in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that stars Ewan McGregor. The series takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, which starred Christensen, McGregor, Natalie Portman and Samuel L. Jackson.
Disney also revealed that Rosario Dawson is getting her own Mandalorian spinoff for her fan-fave character Ahsoka. It will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, along with another spinoff called Rangers of the New Republic.
There are 10 Star Wars series in total that will be arriving in the next few years, also including an animated show called The Bad Batch, a series called Andor, a series of original short films called Star Wars: Visions and a mystery-thriller called The Acolyte "that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era."
On the film side, Disney also announced new Star Wars movies coming from Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins, plus some Lucasfilm projects that aren't related to Star Wars, including a final installment of Indiana Jones and a Willow series starring Warwick Davis.
And all of that was only a fraction of everything Disney announced today, so what we're saying is we're tired, yet excited!
Stay tuned for more updates from Disney's Investor Day.