Hayden Christensen Is Back as Darth Vader, Lando Is Getting a Series and More Star Wars TV News

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and happy holidays to Star Wars fans everywhere.

Disney just made some major announcements about what's to come from the franchise during its big investor presentation and there's certainly a lot to get excited about, especially if you're a fan of a couple of particular Star Wars characters.

First, Lando Calrissian is getting his own show! Lando, an "event series," is being developed for Disney+ by Justin Simien, who created Dear White People. There's no word on who will play Lando, but Donald Glover, who played the character in Solo, immediately started trending on Twitter. Billy Dee Williams is the original portrayer of the smuggler-turned-fighter.

Second, Hayden Christensen is making his return as Darth Vader (formerly known as Anakin Skywalker) in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that stars Ewan McGregor. The series takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, which starred Christensen, McGregor, Natalie Portman and Samuel L. Jackson.