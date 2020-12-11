Gabrielle Union to Star in Cheaper By the Dozen Remake on Disney+

Gabrielle Union is about to have a lot of mouths to feed!
The L.A.'s Finest star is teaming up with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris for a reimagining of Cheaper By the Dozen on Disney+, Disney announced during its Investor Day on Dec. 9. The story "centers on a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business."
This will be the second reimagining of the original 1950 film, which was based on the 1948 novel of the same name and is about a family that boasts—you guessed it—12 children. A 2003 version starred Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, Hilary Duff, Tom Welling and Piper Perabo.
Though Gabrielle didn't comment on the movie news, she did share a video to Instagram that's all about the occasional chaos that comes with parenting. In the new post, which is in partnership with Tropicana, the actress can be seen hiding from her family and sneaking away to the bathroom for some R&R...and a mimosa.
She joked in the caption, "There is nothing I love more than mornings with my family but sometimes mama just needs a moment of brightness… in the bathroom with my secret mini fridge and a mimosa."
Gabrielle, who is married to Dwyane Wade, is mom to Kaavia James, 2, and a stepmom to Dwyane's kids Zaya, Zaire and Xavier.
Recently, Gabrielle said that it's been hard for Zaya, who is studying from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, to trust her and Dwayne to help with her schoolwork.
"She's doing amazing. So far, she's got all A's and a B," Gabrielle told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America back in May. "But yeah, she's like, 'I don't need your help. I think I've got this.' And we're like, 'I did go to UCLA. Never mind, it's fine.' She does not want our help with any kind of homework, and I can't blame her."
While the Bring It On star is aware of the challenges that come with parenting four kids, Gabrielle's Cheaper By the Dozen character will likely face all the same problems...just times three.