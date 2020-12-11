21 Holiday Gifts To Help Promote Self-Care

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We can all agree that it's been a crazy year! However, finding the perfect gift doesn't have to be as stressful 2020.
As you start looking for meaningful gifts for everyone on your list, it's important to think about how you can encourage your loved ones to invest more time in themselves. Whether it's getting them a bath tray that can hold a glass (or bottle) of wine or face oils to reduce facial tension or weighted blankets to promote better sleep, your recipient will have no choice but to slow down and set aside some much needed "me time."
From bath bombs and meditation pillows to shaving gift sets and beauty must-haves, we've picked out 21 gifts that will help those you love invest time in themselves.
See our picks below!
Swivel Bath Tray
You deserve a nice, relaxing bath at the end of a long day! This wooden tray will hold a glass of wine (or the bottle) and any other bath time necessities you need to unwind.
Herbivore Prism 20% AHA + 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial
The Prism Glow Facial will help to improve clarity, texture, fine lines and wrinkles. Put on some Netflix and unwind with this transformative mask!
Holiday Sampler Box
Help kickstart your loved one's wellness routines in the new year! In this set, you'll get a Collagen Peptides stick pack, Marine Collagen stick pack, Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer® stick pack (in Vanilla) and Strawberry Lemon Beauty Collagen™ stick pack.
Midnight Paloma Body Bundle Gift Set
Help your loved ones relax and unwind with this self-care kit! The body dry brush and Everything Balm combo will help combat dry winter skin.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Exfoliating Body Treatment
Made with glycolic, salicylic and lactic acid, this all-over body treatment will improve the look of ingrown hairs and dry skin and helps reduce the appearance of body blemishes and uneven skin tone. Perfect for a self-care night!
Breathwork: How to Use Your Breath to Change Your Life by Andrew Smart
After this year, everyone should spend some time to take a few deep breaths. This insightful book will help you harness the power of your breath to help align your mind, body and spirit.
Muscle Rehab Handmade Bath Bombs
These handmade bath soaks and salts are formulated with 10 pure essential oils including eucalyptus, peppermint, vetiver, and ginger. And they're not just for athletes! Anyone can benefit from soaking to alleviate sore muscles.
Lotus Moon Meditation Singing Bowl
This zen-inducing must-have comes with a cushion for sitting, a wooden striker, hand-cast brass bowl, and instructions for how to do a simple meditation. Feel cool, calm and collected with ancient sound therapy.
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Workout Set
You need Skin Gym's Rosy Facial Roller and Gua Sha Sculpty Tools! Not only will they help the effectiveness of your skincare, the tools will also release facial tension and remove negative energy
Pink Moon Lunar Drops Gua Sha Facial Oil
Now that you have your gua sha, make sure to get this facial oil to maximize results. Your face will thank you for using this blend of organic, antioxidant-rich non-comedogenic oils crafted with a floral, rosy + earthy aroma of neroli, rose, palmarosa and sandalwood.
Loops Variety Mask Set
This set of hydrogel masks will help you cleanse, brighten, moisturize, and enhance your glow with every use.
Quiet Moments Meditation Station Small Stone and Wood Tealight Holder
Enjoy your own zen garden! Keep it on your work desk so you can always find some peace even on chaotic days.
Layla Weighted Blanket
Relieve stress and anxiety with this weighted blanket. Get ready to feel safe and secure, and have the best sleep of your life!
Great Starting Point CBD
Quiet your mind, sleep better and reduce anxiety with just a drop of CBD under your tongue! This is a great starter product for anyone wanting to incorporate CBD into their lifestyle.
Victoria Solid Charm Wrap Robe
This Flora Nikrooz satin robe is a must for the person on your list who appreciates a good robe or spa night!
Core Meditation Trainer
Enjoy guided meditations and breath work exercises with this high-tech meditation trainer. The compatible app will also track your progress to enlightenment!
Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
This luxurious face oil is formulated with 22 of the world's most nutrient-rich botanicals for nourishing and restorative moisture. Even better, Vintner's Daughter is a proud supporter of the Vitamin Angels charity year-round so when you purchase their products to nourish your skin, you'll also be nourishing at-risk pregnant women and children across the globe with essential vitamins and minerals they need to combat malnutrition.
The Shave Gift Set
Give the gift of a buttery smooth shave! Dollar Shave Club's Shave Gift Set includes 1 executive handle, a 4 pack of executive razor cartridges, shave butter, prep scrub and post-shave dew.
Canopy Humidifier
Say goodbye to dryness, dullness, fine wrinkles and nasal congestion with this chic humidifier! You can also add fragrance oil to the diffuser puck and enjoy invigorating scents all day long.
Halfmoon Linen Meditation Cushion
Getting into a comfortable position for meditation can be hard. But this cushion provides a stable base for you to sit however you like!
Slip Silk Ultimate Beauty Sleep Gift Set
Avoid frizzy hair, tired eyes and irritated skin with Slip's best products! The set includes a silk pillowcase, scrunchies and an eye mask.
