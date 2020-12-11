Teen-Approved Holiday Gift Ideas From Ruby Jay

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Teenagers are ever a mystery, so actress Ruby Jay is here to help you pick the perfect holiday gift for the teen in your life. The The Unicorn star shares about her holiday traditions, plus her top gift picks below.
What is your best advice for gift giving this holiday season?
RJ: "Every holiday season when I get gifts for my loved ones, I always try and think about things they have mentioned that they need in their everyday life, or things they want to make their lives easier. For example, this year my mom mentioned that she needed a new concealer, so for her holiday gift I did some research and found a concealer that I think she would like. This way, when they receive their gift it's meaningful and something they will appreciate and use."
What is your favorite part about celebrating the holidays?
RJ: "My favorite part about the holidays is the decorating and gift giving! I absolutely love spending hours searching for the perfect gifts and then wrapping them beautifully and setting them under the tree to be opened on Christmas morning. Christmas is my favorite holiday and waking up Christmas morning with our house beautifully decorated (we go all out on decorations), Christmas carols playing in the background, chowing down on some Pillsbury Orange Rolls, and then getting to see my family's faces when they open their gifts is hands down the best part of the holidays."
Keurig Mini Maker
"This mini Keurig is perfect for people on-the-go or who work in an office. I have one myself to keep in my trailer and it comes in handy every morning. I love it!"
Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 28 Inch
"These leggings are my absolute favorite with an amazing fit and pockets. I have about five pairs of these in black and I wear them almost every day. I've also had them for around two years now and they still look brand new!"
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads
"If you're looking for a gift for someone who loves skincare, these are amazing! They have literally saved my skin."
Damero Crochet Hook Wrap
"If you have a loved one who loves to craft, maybe a crochet hook set would be nice! This is the exact set I have, and it works perfect for my crochet needs."
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
"I mean, come on. Who doesn't love a good Polaroid moment! Don't forget the film too."
Catan Strategy Board Game
"This board game is my absolute favorite to play with family and friends all year long."
Twizzlers Strawberry Twists
"I always look for a big bag of Twizzlers in my stocking."
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller
"I have one of these jade rollers myself and I love it so much! It's so cooling and relaxing. You could even pair it with a serum as an amazing gift! Pro tip: I keep mine in the fridge."