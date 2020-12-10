Morgan Stewart Is Married: Look Back at Her Cutest Pics With Husband Jordan McGraw

Watch : Necessary Realness: Get Real With Morgan Stewart

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Jordan McGraw.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, E!'s Morgan Stewart married singer Jordan McGraw in an intimate wedding ceremony. The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host confirmed the happy news on Instagram the next day.

Alongside a photo of the newlyweds, the pregnant TV personality wrote, "Btw...Jordan and Morgan McGraw."

Back in August, Morgan and her now husband revealed they're expecting their first child together, a baby girl. At the time, the couple told E! News that they "are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"

This came a little over a month after the former #RichKids of Beverly Hills star got engaged on July 4. On the proposal, Morgan shared on Daily Pop, "[Jordan] gaslighted me a little bit, talking about how I'm going to be a long-term girlfriend. Obviously [I] did not respond well to that and got a little bit upset."