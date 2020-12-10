Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Morgan Stewart Is Married: Look Back at Her Cutest Pics With Husband Jordan McGraw

By Alyssa Ray Dec 10, 2020 10:26 PM
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Jordan McGraw.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, E!'s Morgan Stewart married singer Jordan McGraw in an intimate wedding ceremony. The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host confirmed the happy news on Instagram the next day.

Alongside a photo of the newlyweds, the pregnant TV personality wrote, "Btw...Jordan and Morgan McGraw."

Back in August, Morgan and her now husband revealed they're expecting their first child together, a baby girl. At the time, the couple told E! News that they "are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"

This came a little over a month after the former #RichKids of Beverly Hills star got engaged on July 4. On the proposal, Morgan shared on Daily Pop, "[Jordan] gaslighted me a little bit, talking about how I'm going to be a long-term girlfriend. Obviously [I] did not respond well to that and got a little bit upset."

She continued, ""Then he came back, he said, 'Let's change that. Will you stop being my girlfriend?' and got on one knee. And then he opened the box, and I was like, '100 percent I'm saying yes, regardless if I like you.'"

And now they're man and wife!

In honor of Morgan and Jordan's marriage, take a closer look at their cutest pics.

 

Instagram
Thankful

Happy Thanksgiving from Morgan and Jordan! Or as he put it, "from the 2.5 of us."

Instagram
Traveling Together

Back in November, the cute couple took a weekend trip to the famed Amangiri resort in Utah.

Instagram
All Smiles

Is there anything sweeter than Morgan cheesin' from cheek to cheek?

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Future Hubby!

Morgan wished Jordan, a.k.a. "my guy, all around favorite person, master chef and baby daddy" a happy 34th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

"Major shout to the universe for bringing it back around again for us ;)" she continued. "and here's to hoping our daughter has your nose and eye color. Can't wait to go on the craziest adventure of our lives together. WE LOVE you and are wishing you the best year ahead."

Instagram
It's a Girl!

In August 2020, the parents-to-be embraced after learning they're having a baby girl.

Instagram
Family Photo

"We are so proud of you and Morgan! Another grandbaby, yay!," McGraw's dad Dr. Phil wrote after the gender reveal. "#granddaughter"

Instagram
Casual Cuties

The happy couple kept things casual for this candid shot on social media.

Instagram
Written in the Stars

"A little Gemini/Libra action," the former #RichKids of Beverly Hills star penned back in July.

Instagram
Engaged Twosome

"Plenty to smile about..." the musician expressed after proposing in July 2020.

Instagram
Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend

McGraw may not be in this pic, but he certainly caused Stewart's beaming smile. How? By proposing!

Larsen Sotelo/@larsen_sotelo
Tennis Partners

At the end of June, both Stewart and McGraw shared this sweet photo by Larsen Sotelo (@larsen_sotelo) on social media!

Nicolas Gerardin/@nicolasgerardin
Birthday Tribute

In honor of Stewart's birthday, McGraw penned, "It's my FAVORITE person's birthday today. Just today I'll admit that you're funnier than me... after that you'll just have to settle for being the biggest star in the world. @morganstewart"

Instagram
Cheers to Love!

"We celebrated," Stewart wrote for a May Instagram post.

Nicolas Gerardin/@nicolasgerardin
Picture Perfect

Pal Kevin Jonas made this candid moment even sweeter as he posed the couple for a shot with photographer Nicolas Gerardin.

Congratulations, Morgan and Jordan!

Don't forget to send well wishes to the newlyweds on social media.

