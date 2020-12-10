Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick Reunite as "QuaranSYNC"

Watch : AJ McLean Wants Justin Timberlake to Consider BSB/NSYNC Reunion

Dear NSYNC, you know better than anyone that we "Want You Back"!

The guys got our hopes up on Thursday, Dec. 10, when three fifths of the boy band reunited on Instagram for what could be a secret collaboration. Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick posted a picture of themselves wearing clear face shields with the sole hashtag #QuaranSYNC. At this point, we'll take any version of an NSYNC reunion we can get.

None of the singers dropped any other clues about the reason behind the in-person meet up, as they were all *ahem* in sync with their matching captions.

Although the band wasn't all there, Lance has revealed that the three of them have joined Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez for weekly virtual happy hours during quarantine. What we wouldn't give for that Zoom invite!

In April, Justin hinted on Lance's podcast that he might be down for a reunion. "You've got to figure out a way to get all four of us in a room with you," the "Suit & Tie" singer said. Lance later told Andy Cohen that he "wasn't surprised" the solo artist wanted to get back together in one way or another.