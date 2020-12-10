Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Spread Holiday Magic With These 20 Gifts for Disney Fans

From Mickey waffle makers to apparel and play sets, the Disney lover on your list will love and appreciate these magical gifts!

You're up, Disney fans!

Whether you love Frozen, Toy Story, or Mickey and Minnie Mouse, we've got you covered with gifts that will transport you into your favorite Disney films! From Mickey waffle makers and apparel to play sets and books, the Disney lover on your list will be thrilled to receive any of these magical gifts.

Our favorite? Mickey Christmas Tree Earrings from the latest BaubleBar x Disney collection.

Scroll below to check out our 20 gift picks for the Disney fans in your life!

 

Mickey Mouse Tree Earrings

These earrings are the definition of festive! We love the rainbow Mickey silhouettes covering the trees.

$58
BaubleBar

Classic Mickey Waffle Maker

Give the gift of Mickey every morning with this brushed stainless steel waffle maker. Whip up your favorite waffle recipe and enjoy it in Mickey form!

$60
$29
Amazon

Disney Classics Mickey Mouse Insulated Lunch Cooler

Socially distanced picnics are the way to go if you want to connect with your loved ones! This Mickey Mouse cooler comes equipped with a knife, fork, spoon, napkin and salt and pepper shakers.

$62
$42
Amazon

Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Evil Queen Oversized Fleece

Stay cozy while wearing this oversized fleece designed by America's Got Talent host Heidi Klum. This piece is great for your friends who love the Evil Queen in Snow White.

$60
Amazon

Happy Socks x Disney Kids' 4-Pack Assorted Holiday Crew Socks

Don't miss out on the Happy Socks x Disney collab! This holiday set was made for the small yet mighty Disney fans on your list.

$32
Nordstrom

Lilo & Stitch Salt and Pepper Set

"O'hana means family and family means no one gets left behind!" Don't leave these salt and pepper shakers behind because they are too cute not to gift.

$20
shopDisney

Rainbow Minnie Mouse Studs

We love these earrings featuring Minnie in flower sunglasses and a rainbow bow. So cute!

$46
BaubleBar

Disney X Coach Dinky

This crossbody to clutch bag is a gift Disney fans will cherish! Not to mention, the graphic animation illustrations add a magical touch.

$395
Coach

Disney X AE Unisex Mickey Mouse Sneaker

Kick it with Mickey in these graphic sneakers featuring vintage images of the beloved mouse!

$40
American Eagle

Minnie Mouse Pisa Bracelet

The celeb-loved Pisa bracelet has a touch of Minnie now! This set of three gold bracelets will help you up your arm candy game,

$78
BaubleBar

Disney's Frozen 2 Anna Blankie Tails

Your little Frozen fan can now turn into a real life Anna with this wearable blanket! They can also rep Olaf and Elsa, too.

$17
Amazon

Delicious Disney: The Fresh Edition Book

While most of the Disney parks remain closed, you can still recreate magical dishes like lobster bisque and spiced lamb chops in the comfort of your own home.

$35
shopDisney

Disney Castle Playset by Lego

We can already hear the shrills coming from your loved ones when they open this limited release Lego playset! Disney fans, big and small, will be busy for hours building the iconic castle.

$350
shopDisney

Disneyland Sherpa Fleece Spirit Jersey for Adults

Spirit jerseys are a must for the true Disney fans! This one includes a fleecy sherpa style midsection and lower sleeves for ultimate comfort and warmth.

$80
$60
shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Studs

Show your love for Mickey and Minnie on a daily basis with these chic studs! The mixed media details will elevate any outfit.

$46
BaubleBar

Disney X AE PJ Set

Cozy up in this PJ set all winter long! The drawstring pants and crewneck top ensure ultimate comfort for a good night's sleep.

$60
American Eagle

toniebox Blue Starter Set Holiday Bundle

This innovative audio player for kids is great for bedtime stories or as a kids' music box. It's screen-free and a perfect substitute for TV.

$150
$125
Amazon

Disney Princess Wardrobe Set for Kids

Your little one will be busy for days modeling these princess looks. Plus, this is an incredible deal!

$150
shopDisney

David Lerner Mickey

Rep your love for Mickey on the daily with this soft tee! Pair it with jeans and a leather jacket and you're ready to go.

$64
Shopbop

Petunia Pickle Bottom x Disney Little Mermaid Ace Diaper Bag Backpack

Tote around your diapers and other baby must-haves in this Disney-themed diaper bag! It also comes in a Little Mermaid print, too.

$164
Nordstrom

