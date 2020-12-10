Tamera Mowry Reveals Her Kids Want to Be Actors After Seeing Sister, Sister

Watch : Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks Christmas Films, Family & More

Inspiring the next generation.

On Thursday, Dec. 10's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Justin Sylvester caught up with Tamera Mowry-Housley to discuss her new holiday movie, Christmas Comes Twice. Prior to discussing this Hallmark film, Tamera gave an update on her family.

Specifically, Tamera revealed that son Aden, 8, and daughter Ariah, 5, are both big fans of Sister, Sister.

"They love Sister, Sister," Tamera shared with Justin. "Ariah watches it on her own. She loves it so much, Aiden loves it so much that now both of them want to be actors."

In response to her kids' desire to enter the industry, the 42-year-old actress and TV personality quipped, "I was like, 'Oh lord. Oh lord.'"

As E! readers may know, Tamera, alongside twin Tia Mowry, starred on the '90s sitcom for six seasons.

The beloved show followed the identical twins as they reunited in high school after being separated at birth. The show has experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to its addition to Netflix back in September.