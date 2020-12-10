Watch Javicia Leslie's Batwoman Debut in New Trailer As Gotham Searches for Kate Kane

Watch : 7 of the Most Shocking TV Exits Ever

There's a new girl in Gotham City.

Batwoman just released its first full-length trailer for season two and it's clear that the absence of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) is hitting the city hard. While Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) are all in tears over the disappearance of their friend, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) seems to find the batsuit in the river and she isn't quite sure what to do with it.

Alice (Rachel Skarsten), meanwhile, is ready for a challenge.

"I met the new girl," she says. "She's gonna be handful."

Ryan doesn't immediately put on the suit, but we soon see that she not only puts it on, but she connects with Luke and makes some alterations that seem to alarm him as the keeper of all the bat-stuff.

But as Mary says, "the city needs a Batwoman," so they've got to make this work.