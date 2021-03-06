Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Every Time 2021 Grammy Nominee Billie Eilish Made Her Own Fashion Rules

She’s the baaaaaaad guy, following her own fashion rules, duh. Ahead of the 2021 Grammys, check out how Billie Eilish has taken control of her image and set a new standard.

Billie Eilish is no stranger to living by the beat of her own drum.

The singer unwittingly broke into the music scene in 2016. At just 13, she and older brother Finneas wrote and produced "Ocean Eyes," which was only shared to Soundcloud at the request of Billie's dance teacher because he wanted to choreograph a routine to it. But when the siblings woke up the next day, "Ocean Eyes" had gone viral and within months Billie was signed to Interscope Records. 

Fast forward to 2021 and Billie, now 19, is a bonafide pop star gearing up for her second Grammy Awards.

Come Sunday, March 14, she stands to add four more awards to her already impressive collection. At last year's ceremony, Billie swept the four most major categories, making her the first female and second-ever artist to win Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist in the same night. (For the record, the teen also took home Best Pop Vocal Album.)

photos
2021 Grammys: History-Making Moments To Look Out For

But her breathtaking harmonies and distinctive artistic vision aren't the only factors that set Billie apart.

In an effort to dismantle archaic conversations surrounding women's bodies, Billie has made a point to decidedly set her own standards for the apparel she prefers. Consistently sporting baggier streetwear style, the singer carries on a tradition that originated with Black female artists in the 90s, and expands on it in her own way.

The "Bad Guy" artist consistently collabs with iconic fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, and is regularly reinventing a new look without fear of what people might think. Her creativity is irrefutable and it makes sense why fans are noticing.

Keep in mind, she's accomplished all of this in a few short years. For some of her most iconic looks so far, take a look below.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
A Fresh Spin on a Classic

For the 2020 Academy Awards, Billie wore head-to-toe Chanel with a beautiful quilted jacket and matching trousers. Lightly decorated with sporadic Chanel logos, the singer finished the look with black and white sneakers and matching gloves. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Bad Guy

Combining a few of her signature themes for 2020, Billie sported accents of lime green under an oversized Gucci ensemble for the 62nd Grammy Awards. Unique to the look is her patterned mask and long green fingernails.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
Making a Statement

Anything but ordinary, the "Lovely" singer really stood out at the 2019 American Music Awards wearing Burberry's iconic tartan with a hood of sparkling gems covering her face. Down to a matching pair of plaid shoes, Billie came through looking regal and modern!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Spotify
Rainbow Drip

All designer everything. Billie sported a rainbow Louis Vuitton outfit to promote the launch of her Billie Eilish Experience presented by Spotify in 2019. The full coverage extended to a matching bucket hat and face covering—duh!

Jo Hale/Redferns
Green Machine

For Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2019, Billie rocked her go-to shirt and short combo in lime green, but this time, it was decorated with different artistic renditions of her name. Paired perfectly with combat boots and shades, Billie brought the house down.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic
Sporty Style

Billie opted for a classic white tee with an oversized jersey and matching shorts for the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park in 2019. Paired with a thick silver chain and details of her signature light green, Billie owned this chic 'fit.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Confident Class

On her way to the Vanity Fair after-party at the 92nd Academy Awards, the singer stopped to strike a pose in an all-black Gucci ensemble with lace details under an oversized black t-shirt and pant set. If the matching shades don't say it all, her pose certainly does.

Todd Williamson/NBC
Great in Gucci

At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the 19-year-old opted for a monochromatic, brocade two-piece by Gucci—matching bucket hat and face mask to boot!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Powerpuff Girl Power

Making more of a playful, light-hearted nod to childhood nostalgia, Billie wore the three iconic Powerpuff Girl characters on a vest and matching pants to the 36th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Track Suit Swag

Who ever said a track suit could be boring? Billie attended the Universal Music Group's 2020 Grammy after-party in an incredible Gucci track suit with an iconic pair of sneakers and bold sunglasses to match. If that's not enough, her green nails added a finishing touch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
All Together Now

For the Glastonbury Festival in 2019, Billie wore an ensemble from Stella McCartney's Yellow Submarine-inspired collection. Making a reference to the 1968 Beatles cartoon film, the Blue Meanies are music-hating beings, so they are perfect for concert attire.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
All Green Everything

In September 2019, the singer stepped out in New York City wearing her signature, neon green color from head to toe. Completely matching the roots of her hairstyle, Billie styles herself with intention. 

Presley Ann/WireImage
Sailor Moon Homage

In 2019, Billie attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards sporting an all black ensemble with two depictions of the lead character from Sailor Moon. Pairing the look with several layered cross necklaces and black, chunky sneakers, Billie owned the runway.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
This Girl Is On Fire

While performing at the American Music Awards in 2019, Billie sang a rendition of her hit song "all the good girls go to hell" while sporting a black matching t-shirt and short set covered in red, sparkling flames. The only thing hotter than her translucent sunglasses featured up top is her fire tune. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM
On the Rise

Billie transcended time and space in this lime green look at the CBS Radio We Can Survive concert in 2019. Even with an injury, Billie knows how to give a performance!

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Beige Beauty

To attend the Brit Awards in 2020, Billie aptly picked this Burberry look, a nod to the U.K.-based fashion house. To complete the look, the singer wore a translucent plastic hood in the shape of a bonnet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Lil B & Space Buns

Billie opened the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert in an oversized Lil B shirt. Sporting mismatched sneakers and her signature space buns, the singer brought the energy and the look!

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Colorful Camo

Before she was "The Bad Guy," she attended the film premiere of Everything Everything in 2017. Sporting a bold yellow t-shirt and some similar camo pants, Billie did anything but blend in.

