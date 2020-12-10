Here's Proof Taylor Swift Tried to Warn Fans About Her New Album evermore

Watch : Beyonce & Taylor Swift Lead 2021 Grammy Nominations

Detectives—and Swifties—are on the case!

In the early morning hours of Dec. 10, Taylor Swift shocked fans yet again when she announced her ninth studio album is complete and ready to be released in less than 24 hours.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," she wrote on Instagram. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

The 30-year-old music superstar added, "I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore."

While most fans were completely surprised when they woke up this morning, many couldn't help but discover Taylor may have been dropping hints in recent weeks.