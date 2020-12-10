Cassie Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 in the Cutest Way

Cassie is about to take on the ultimate parenting challenge: Having two kids under 2.

The 34-year-old singer and model announced she is pregnant with her second baby on Thursday, Dec. 10, almost exactly one year after she gave birth to her and husband Alex Fine's first child, daughter Frankie. Cassie shared on her Instagram page a video of her and her family smiling, watching and listening as she monitors her baby's heartbeat with a doppler.

"Coming soon..." she wrote.

Earlier this week, Cassie and Alex, 37, threw Frankie her first birthday party, with a Disney's Puppy Dog Pals theme, as they social distanced at their home. She posted photos and videos of her little girl's celebration, which featured plush character toys and a themed two-tier birthday cake, on her Instagram page.

"Frankie's Puppy Dog Pals 1st Birthday Pawty was a success!" Cassie wrote. "Thank you to Frankie's team: @madco_team, @melissaandre & her stylist @heyimdeo. Thank you to Frankie's Dada @alexfine44 and all of her family members for all of the fun toys and gifts! Thank you to Bubbe and Papa (@theewretch) for the flower crown & JoJo (@pamfine) for the outfit changes."