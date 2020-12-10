Christina Milian Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Despite the challenges of 2020, Christina Milian has had a lot to celebrate in the baby department.
After kicking off the new year by giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora, the singer announced just in time for the end of the year that she is expecting again. "You and Me + 3," she captioned photos on Instagram highlighting her growing baby bump. "#morelove."
While the star has not revealed the sex of her third baby on the way, she and Pokora welcomed a son named Isaiah on Jan. 20. She is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Violet Madison, who she welcomed with ex-husband The-Dream in February 2010.
Pokora, a France native and singer Milian has been dating since 2017, also shared their special news on his Instagram page in his native French. Translated to English, his message read, "You and me + 3 Isaiah is already a protective big brother."
The soon-to-be mom of three has kept fans up to date on her family life with help from social media. There, she's chronicled her quality time with her daughter and her son's sweet moments as a newborn.
"This is bliss," she captioned a photo of herself and Isaiah snuggling in Paris in March. "Chest to chest- we practically hypnotize each other into [sleep emoji] it's also the one time in 24 hours that we both get a real power nap!"
"Nights can be rough when you've switched time zones. So instead daddy and I just go with the flow and take shifts," she explained. "I do miss sleeping in my bed at night but you know what? I was totally built for this whole Dracula routine! Parenting is a definite 'a.m. to p.m.' job. Who would've known my infamous lyrics would take on a whole new meaning?! I love every single bit of it."
Back in May, Milian explained to E! News how the timing of the coronavirus pandemic was actually a blessing in disguise. "I couldn't have asked for a better time for this to be happening to be honest with you. I think it was going to be more challenging if I went straight back to work because there would have been a sense of guilt that would really overcome me of not being able to have that time with my baby, so this couldn't have come at a better time," Christina shared. "A week after having the baby, I was getting calls about auditions…and I have that hustle mentality in me and I don't want to burn out in doing too much."
As the performer put it, "One of the best and most rewarding things to ever happen is being a mom and I don't want to take that for granted."