Why Joe Manganiello Feels "Lucky" to Be Married to Sofía Vergara During the Holidays

Couple goals.

On Thursday, Dec. 10's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Carissa Culiner sat down with actor Joe Manganiello to discuss his new movie, Archenemy. However, before jumping into discussion about the independent superhero thriller, Joe gave an inside look at his home life with wife Sofía Vergara.

On how he's been doing amid this unconventional year, he noted, "I've really enjoyed the time spent at home. Family dinners. It was really nice to be at home and be around the house and do things around the house."

Joe was also looking forward to being home for the holidays and it's all thanks to his actress wife.

"I'm lucky that I'm married to a woman who loves to decorate," the True Blood actor said of the Modern Family actress. "It really feels like the holidays at my house and I enjoy that."

As E! readers may know, Joe and Sofía got engaged on Christmas in 2014 and were married in Palm Beach, Fla. in November 2015. The rest, as they say, was history.