How Dolly Parton Saved Her 9-Year-Old Co-Star From Being Hit By A Car

It's Dolly Parton to the rescue!

Dolly's co-star on the Netflix holiday movie Christmas in the Square Talia Hill told Inside Edition how the superstar saved her life while on set. When the 9 year old went to get a cup of hot chocolate she saw a car heading her way. At just the right moment, Talia felt a hand pull her back—that hand, as it turned out, belonged to Dolly.

"She's like, 'Well, I am an angel, you know,' because she plays an angel in the movie." Talia said. "And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!'"

In addition to her impressive rescue efforts, Dolly brought a special feeling to the set, according to Talia. "When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven," the actress shared. "She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling."