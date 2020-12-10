Blac Chyna Has a New Reality Show and This Teaser Proves It’ll Be Dramatic AF

Watch : Rob Kardashian Praises "Wonderful Relationship" With Blac Chyna

Obsessed with reality TV? Us too. And 2021 just gave us another reason to sit back and watch someone else's drama unfold.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, WE TV announced its set to debut the Zeus Network original docuseries The Real Blac Chyna, which, yes, will definitely provide an up close and personal look at Blac Chyna's life across 13, hourlong episodes. Set to premiere on Jan. 7, the new reality show looks like it's certainly going to make headlines as the TV personality, 32, strips off her persona—long pink nails and a glossy lip still intact.

In a new teaser trailer, she reveals what we can expect. "You might call me Blac Chyna, but my real name is Angela Renée White," she says. "You know Chyna from the gossip rags, blogs, social media, but you don't know the girl that has fought her way to be one of the hottest influencers of pop culture today. This is my life unscripted, unfiltered, unedited. You think you know me, but you don't."