MTV Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

MTV Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant is going to be a mom.

The 26-year-old celeb is pregnant with her first child. Nilsa announced the big news on Instagram Wednesday, Dec. 9. "Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light," she wrote. "Our greatest adventure is about to begin.."

The mother-to-be also shared a photo of herself smiling with boyfriend Gus Gazda and baring her baby bump. In the picture, she held a sign that revealed the little one's due date: "Baby Gazda coming May 2021." She did not reveal the sex of the child.

After seeing the post, several of Nilsa's fellow reality TV pals sent along congratulatory messages. "OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG!!" wrote Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman. "CONGRATSSSSSSS."

Added The Challenge's Cory Wharton, "Congratulations!!!!"

It's unclear when exactly Nilsa started dating Gus, who she's referred to as "2.0" after her on-again, off-again coupling with cast member Gus Smyrnios. But it looks like they made their relationship Instagram Official in late 2019.