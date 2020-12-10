Isla Fisher Threated to Never Speak to Sacha Baron Cohen Again Over This Borat Joke

No one tells Borat what to do, not even his wife!

During the Wednesday, Dec. 9 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Isla Fisher gave viewers a small window into what it's like being married to comedian Sacha Baron Cohen who created the chaotic, mischievous Borat character.

During the interview, the Confessions of a Shopaholic star explained why she once threatened to never speak to her husband ever again over a joke in his latest film, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

"I like to be involved. I watch all the cuts of his movies. I mean, I'm sure my husband will tell you I get a little too opinionated," the 44-year-old actress explained. "There's actually a joke in this latest Borat one, in the debutante ball scene. I found it so funny, it's my favorite joke. I was so attached to it. It was in the final cut, it was in all the cuts. And then finally when it comes to the last minute edit, he takes it out!"