Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album evermore

Watch : Taylor Swift Dropping Engaged Hint in Latest Song?

We weren't ready for this, Taylor Swift!

The superstar singer has surprised fans once again by announcing her ninth studio album, evermore. On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Grammy winner took to her social media to share that the new album, which she's calling folklore's "sister album" will be released at midnight on Friday, Dec. 11.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music," she began her message. "We chose to wander deeper in. I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released."

"There was something different with folklore," T.Swift continued. "In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."